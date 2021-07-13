President Biden Considers Cuba Policy

The demonstrations on the Communist island, and in cities across the United States, have prompted President Joe Biden to examine the administration's stance with Cuba.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3yZucQV
The demonstrations on the Communist island, and in cities across the United States, have prompted President Joe Biden to examine the administration's stance with Cuba.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3yZucQV
Watch VideoThese balloons could help millions of people in Cuba get the word out about what's really happening in their..
A coalition of South Florida mayors gathered Saturday morning to ask President Joe Biden to take action on Cuba and Haiti.