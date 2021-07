Gwyneth Paltrow Surprises Her Assistant On 'Celebrity IOU'

Academy Award winner and Goop lifestyle guru, Gwyneth Paltrow gets her hands dirty with Jonathan and Drew Scott on "Celebrity IOU" to surprise her longtime assistant Kevin by transforming his newly-purchased West Hollywood property into a forever home.

"Celebrity IOU" airs Mondays at 10 p.m.

ET/PT on HGTV Canada.