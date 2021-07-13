As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, to understand the gratitude Alisa White feels returning to Huntington Hospital is to know the condition she was in when she was first admitted January 6th – in a medically induced coma with only a 10% chance of survival.
Alisa White Dubbed ‘A Walking Miracle’ After Surviving COVID, Coma, 8 Surgeries: ‘So Many Times I Could Have Died’
Her family says every hospital she visited gave up on her, until she found Dr. Demetrio Tzimas and Anthony Armetta at Huntington..
CBS 2