Woman spends 100 days on ventilator

REPORTED TODAY.FAMILIES ARE WATCHINTHE IMPACT OF COVID-19RIGHT BEFORE THEIR EYES- SEEING THE TOLL IT CANTAKE - AND HOW LONG ITCAN LAST.ONE FAMILY HASWATCHED A LOVED ONEBATTLE THE VIRUS - MUCHOF THAT BATTLE - ON AVENTILATOR FOR MORETHAN 100 DAYS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESHARES THEIR STORY OFTHE IMPACT COVID-19 CANHAVE.APRIL SHAVER, GWENSTARKEY'S DAUGHT"This is real, this happened tous and we didn't think that itwould, but it did."APRIL SHAVER HAS BARELYSEEN OR TALKED TO HERMOM - GWEN STARKEY - INMONTHS.THE 59-YEAR-OLD HASBEEN IN SEVERAL AREAHOSPITALS ANDMULTIPLE BREATHINGMACHINES SINCE GETINGCOVID-19 IN FEBRUARY.APRIL SHAVER, GWENSTARKEY'S DAUGHTER"It's hard, it's the hardestthingwe've all, the hardest thingwe've all ever had to dealwith."SHAVER'S TWIN SISTERVALERIE WORKS AS A CNAAT LIBERTY HOSPITAL ANDWOULD GET TO WORKEARLY OR USE BREAKS TOSEE HER MOTHER.VALERIE MILLS, GWESTARKEY'S DAUGHTER"It was incredibly hard to seemy mom go througsomething like that and not beable to help her."THEY SAY STARKEY CAMEOFF THE VENTILATOR INMARCH AND FACETIMEDHER FAMILY.THEY THOUGHT THEWORST WAS OVER - BUTJUST A FEW DAYS LATERTHINGS WENT DOWNHILLAGAIN.THEY'VE WATCHEDHELPLESSLY AS THEIRMOTHER RELIED ONMACHINES TO STAY ALIVE.VALERIE MILLS, GWENSTARKEY'S DAUGHTER"We know that deep downshe's terrified and we knowshe's thinking am I going tomake it through this, am Igoing to see my family, youknow what did we do todeserve this and you knowwhy us."AS STARKEY SURPASSES140 DAYS ON AVENTILATOR - HER FAMILYSAYS SHE'S SLOWLYGETTING BETTER.THEY SHARE HER STORY INTHE HOPES OTHERS WILLSTAY VIGILANT AND STAYTHANKFUL.APRIL SHAVER, GWENSTARKEY'S DAUGHT"Take every moment you havewith your loved ones, yofamily your friends and justembrace it and you knowtomorrow could be your lastday, tomorrow could be yourlast dayIN KANSAS CITY, EMMAJAMES, 41 ACTION NEWS.