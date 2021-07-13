Delta Variant Hitting Red States Hardest Due to Vaccination Divide

The Delta variant now accounts for more than half of the COVID-19 cases in the United States, making it the dominant strain nationwide.

Cases of the variant have been rising primarily in states with low vaccination rates, most of which lean heavily Republican.

Blue states, such as Maine and Pennsylvania, have some of the country’s highest vaccination rates and have reported some of the nation’s lowest case numbers.

Doctor Anthony Fauci commented on the divide, saying viruses "don't know the difference between a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent.".

We've got to get away from the divisiveness, Anthony Fauci, via ABC