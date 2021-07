Buffalo drivers say they’re still getting school zone tickets.

SO WHY ARE SOME DRIVERS STILLGETTING TAGGED BY SCHOOL SPEEDZONE CAMERAS?THE CAMERAS SHOULD NOW BETURNED OFF..

AFTER LAWMAKERSAXED THIS CONTROVERSIALPROGRAM.

IT WAS NEARLY TWOYEARS AGO... WHEN GOVERNORCUOMO FIRST SIGNED LEGISLATIONALLOWING SCHOOL ZONE CAMERASTO BE USED..

THE CAMERAS WENTLIVE IN JANUARY 20-20..

IN MAYOF THIS YEAR... LAWMAKERVOTED TO REMOVE THEM... THEMORATORIUM PASSED IN JUNE..WHICH MEANS THE CAMERAS WILLCOME DOWN ON SEPTEMBER 1ST...BUT SOME DRIVERS TELL OURHANNAH BUEHLER..

THE TICKETSARE STILL COMING...TRT:1:49 OUT: 7EWN WHAT ISGOING ON WITH THE BUFFALOSCHOOL SPEED ZONE CAMERAS?SOT: GOLOMBEC I HAVE NOTHINGTO TELL MY CONSTITUENTS SOT:PEOPLE ARE STILL GETTINGTICKETS THE CAMERAS WERESUPPOSED TO BE NON-OPERATIONAL AFTER A COMMONCOUNCIL VOTE TO STOP USING THECAMERAS WAS SENT TO THEMAYOR'S OFFICE IN LATE MAY.COUNCILMEMBER RASHEED WYATTSAYS AS OF*JUNE 1* THEY WERETO BE TURNED OFF&.AND NOTTICKETING SOT: BUTCOUNCILMEMBERS SAY BUFFALONEIGHBORS AND VISITORS ARE*STIL* GETTING TICKETS SOT:LIAM MCMAHON WHO LIVES IN THEELMWOOD VILLAGE JUST GOT ONEIN THE MAIL SOT: I WAS VERYSURPRISED TO GET IT BECAUSE ITHOUGHT THE CAMERAS HAD BEENTURNED OFF MCMAHON'S SPEEDINGTICKET WAS MARKED FOR JUNE24WWEEWEEKWEEK ANWEEK ANDWEEK AND TWWEEK AND TWOWEEK AND TWO DAWEEK AND TWO DAYSWEEK AND TWO DAYS AWEEK AND TWO DAYS AFTWEEK AND TWO DAYS AFTERTHE CAMERAS WERE SUPPOSED TOBE TURNED OFF SOT: I AMFRUSTRATED I WISH IT WERECLEARER WHAT I HAVE TO DO ANDWHEN SCHOOL IS ALSO OUT FORTHE SUMMERTHE CAMERAS ARE STILLTICKETING PARKING COMMISSIONERKEVIN HELFER WAS SUPPOSED TOJOIN THE BUFFALO COMMONCOUNCIL MEETING TODAY SOT: HECOULDN'T MAKE IT BUT COUNCILMEMBERS LEFT SCRATCHING THEIRHEADS ON QUESTIONS THEY SAYRESIDENTS NEED ANSWERED.

SOT:WHAT SHOULD PEOPLE DO IF THEYGET A TICKET?

I WOULD SAY TOSTILL CONTEST IT WE REACHEDOUT TO THE CITY FOR MORECLARIFICATION AND ARE WAITINGTO HEAR BACK.

THE CITY IS ALSOBEING SUED BY RESIDENTSCLAIMING THE PROGRAM IS WASILLEGAL AND DANGEROUS THEY'RESEEKING THEIR FEES BACK INCOURT AND ARE WAITING FOR AJUDGES DECISION.

IN BUFFALO HB7EWNI JUST HEARD BACK FROM PARKINGCOMMISSIONER KEVIN HELFER WHOTELLS ME HE WAS NOT INVITED TOTODAY'S MEETING HE SAYS THEREIS A CAMERA OPERATING FOR ADAY CARE ON BAILEY AVENUE ANDHIS GUIDANCE IS THAT THECAMERAS GO OFF SEPTEMBER 1COUNCILMEMBER WYATT SAYS THELEGISLATION PASSED STATES THECAMERAS SHOULD GO OFF WHEN THEAMENDMENT WAS PASSED ON JUNE15 AND THAT CAMERAS SHOULD NOTBE TICKETING AT A DAYCARE---ONLY A SCHOOL.

SO THERE SEEMSTO BE SOME CONFUSION BETWEENTHE CITY AND THE COUNCIL ONTHIS MATTER.A NUMBER OF COUPLES WHO WERELEFT HIGH AND DRY