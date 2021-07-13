THE FRENCH DISPATCH Movie Clip - Let's Start With The Typos

THE FRENCH DISPATCH Movie Clip - Let's Start With The Typos - Plot synopsis: THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.

Directed by Wes Anderson starring Benicio Del Toro, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, Timothee Chalamet, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Steve Park, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Saoirse Ronan, Lois Smith, Elisabeth Moss, Rupert Friend, Alex Lawther, Cecile de France, Fisher Stevens, Jason Schwartzman, Henry Winkler, Griffin Dunne, Tony Revolori, Bob Balaban, Guillaume Gallienne, Anjelica Huston release date October 22, 2021