Re-Pete: Tampa native Pete Alonso wins HR Derby again

Tampa native Pete Alonso became just the third player in history to repeat as Home Run Derby champion at the All-Star Game.
He outlasted Orioles outfield Trey Mancini, who's the frontrunner for Comeback Player of the Year.
The Florida native walked away with his second consecutive Home Run Derby win at Coors Field in Denver on Monday (July 12).
