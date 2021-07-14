Mosquito State Movie Clip

Mosquito State Movie Clip - Isolated in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park, obsessive Wall Street data analyst Richard Boca (Beau Knapp) sees ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitos breeding in his apartment, an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown.

In addition to Knapp (The Good Lord Bird, Seven Seconds), Mosquito State stars Charlotte Vega (Wrong Turn, American Assassin), Jack Kesy (The Outpost, Deadpool 2), and Olivier Martinez (Unfaithful, Before Night Falls), and is directed by Filip Jan Rymsza.

Premieres August 26