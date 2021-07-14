The Flash S07E18 Heart of the Matter Part 2

The Flash 7x18 "Heart of the Matter - Part 2" Season 7 Episode 18 Promo (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE - The Flash (Grant Gustin) enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris (Candice Patton) and his children from the future - Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) - to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary: the villainous Godspeed (guest star Karan Oberoi).

Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kelly Wheeler (718).

Original airdate 7/20/2021