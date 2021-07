UC Davis Researchers Using Tarantula Venom To Develop New Pain Relievers

A 20-person team is reprograming the proteins of the venom called peptides from the hairy spiders into a pain killer.

The team is pouring over various computer-generated models with a program called Rosetta and microscopes to see how to change the protein into this new drug.

So far, the results are eye-opening just like the spiders they’re testing.