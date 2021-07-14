Superman & Lois S01E13 Fail Safe

Superman & Lois 1x13 "Fail Safe" Season 1 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - TENSION – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pays a visit to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner).

Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) work together on a story.

Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds a welcome distraction during a very stressful school day.

Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star.

(113).

The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Jai Jamison & Kristi Korzec.

Original airdate 7/20/2021.

Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.