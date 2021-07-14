VTA Mass Shooting: Light Rail Restart Postponed; Buildings Could Be Torn Down

The VTA mass shooting site could be demolished so survivors never have to step foot in the buildings again.
Maria Medina reports the agency is also postponing its original plan to restart light rail service.
The VTA mass shooting site could be demolished so survivors never have to step foot in the buildings again.
Maria Medina reports the agency is also postponing its original plan to restart light rail service.
Nearly two months after nine Santa Clara VTA light rail employees were killed in a mass shooting at the railyard, the agency has..
The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has identified the eight victims who were killed by a gunman in Wednesday’s mass..