Motherland Fort Salem S02E05 Brianna’s Favorite Pencil

Motherland: Fort Salem 2x05 "Brianna’s Favorite Pencil" Season 2 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - The Unit competes for a chance to commune with the dead during Samhain.

Scylla and Anacostia search for Camarilla leadership by attending a Halloween gala and make a horrifying discovery.