Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy, name him Avyaan

Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi have been blessed with a baby boy.

The actress took to social media to share the news.

She thanked all their well-wishers and fans for supporting them throughout their journey.

Dia and Vaibhav have named their newborn Avyaan.

