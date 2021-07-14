Adorable video shows 39 puppies leaping into a swimming pool to cool off on a hot day!

This is the adorable moment a group of 39 puppies leapt into a swimming pool to cool off on a hot day.The bone-shaped pool is owned by doggy day care centre Lucky Puppy in Maybee, Michigan, USA.Lucky Puppy Founder and Operator Brenda Langley, 60, supervises her guests while they roam free in the pool for up to four hours a day.Brenda said: "I love pool time with the dogs, nothing is better than seeing them all 'let their hair down' and just enjoy life.

"We have a swimming pool because I grew up with a pool and I feel every 'kid' should grow up with a pool.

"I can't imagine a childhood without a swimming pool, and these guys are just a bunch of kids that want to have fun."The 20 x 40 foot inground pool also has a shallow end so that the non-swimmer or more vertically challenged pooches can still enjoy the fun.Dog-lover Brenda said: "When I started Lucky Puppy, I had an above-ground pool of my own, the dogs would consistently jump in with me to swim.

"After I replaced the liner a couple of times, I decided to give them a pool of their own."The swimming pool was built with the dogs in mind but I knew they wouldn't mind sharing."It makes my heart swell with love and gratitude.

There's nothing better."The video was taken on July 8 2021.