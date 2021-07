What we learned from England's defeat to Italy at Euro 2020

Italy are the champions of Europe after a gruelling, draining, occasionally wild Euro 2020 final against England was decided by a penalty shootout.

So where does Gareth Southgate's team go next?

The Guardian's Jamie Jackson looks at the key takeaways from most successful campaign for England's men's side at a major tournament since 1966 - and the reasons fans should stay hopeful.