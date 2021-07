Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy

Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi have been blessed with a baby boy.

The couple have named their new born Avyaan Azad Rekhi.

Dia took to her Instagram handle to share the news and shared a picture of the baby's hand.

