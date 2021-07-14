Disha Parmar celebrates bachelorette Party With Her Girl Gang, Rahul Vaidya reacts

Actress Disha Parmar is all set to tie the knot with singer Rahul Vaidya on July 16.

Disha recently enjoyed her bachelorette party with her girl gang.

#dishaparmar #rahulvaidya #Thedishulwedding #dishaparmarbechakorette