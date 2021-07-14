Americans rely on their primary care doctor for important COVID-19 info over other major sources

Vaccine incentives are less likely to convince Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine than a visit to their primary care physician, new research suggests.A recent survey of 2,005 respondents reveals that 88% who went to a primary care physician before getting the vaccine (1,202 respondents) said their doctor's advice was an instrumental factor in their decision.In fact, the vast majority of those surveyed (also 88%) said they trust their primary care physician's advice either completely or most of the time.Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, the survey revealed that it takes the average patient two years and nine months to establish a meaningful level of trust with their primary care physician.