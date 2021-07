The Olive Branch reopens after months of being shut down

WHAT DO WE DO.

AND IT'SJUST, IT'S OVERWHELMING.

ITWAS LIKE, IT WAS LIKESTARTING A WHOLE NEWBUSINESS.

"WHETHER IT WAS THEPANDEMIC OR THEDRASTIC WINTERSTORM.

LOCALBUSINESS HAVE BEENTHROUGH THE RINGERTHIS PAST YEAR.ONE WACO BUSINESS INPARTICULAR WASFORCED TO SHUT ITSDOORS COMPLETELYAFTER FRIGID TEMPSAND HEAVY SNOW TOOKOVER.

I SAT DOWN WITHTHE OWNER ANDTALKED ABOUT THEIRHAPPY ENDING TO ATOUGH STORY.NATS: CARS DRIVING BY,FORKLIFT LIFTINGDRYWALL, BIRDSCHIRPING..

LEAHSAYING: "IT'S HARD NOTTO GET DEPRESSED."TRACK1ALL IT TOOK WAS ONEWINTER STORM-- TOCLOSE TWO SETS OFDOORS, THAT FIRSTOPENED 11 YEARS AGO,INDEFINITELY.SOT: LEAH STEWART,CO-OWNER, THE OLIVEBRANCH"I'VE NEVER SEENDESTRUCTION LIKE THAT MYENTIRE LIFE EVER.

AND THESECOND THOUGHT WAS, DO IHAVE INSURANCE FOR THIS?AND THE THIRD THOUGHTWAS, WHAT DO I DO NOW?"TRACK2WATER RACINGTHROUGH THE WALLSAND CEILINGS OF HERBUSINESS AS SHESTOOD, WATCHING HERDINING FLOOR TURNINTO A STANDING POOLOF WATER.

SHE WASDEVASTATED.SOT: STEWART"THEY WERE JUSTWALKING THROUGHEVERYDAY WALKINGYOU KNOW WRITINGDAMAGE OUT OR TEARDOWN.

SO YEAH, IT WASA LITTLEOVERWHELMING"TRACK3THE DAMAGES FORCINGTHE BAYLOR GRAD TOCLOSE HER DOORS.THE SAME SET SHEWOULDN'T REOPEN.FOR EXACTLY FIVEMONTHS.NATS: LEAH: "COME ONIN!"A SIMILAR STORY FORNEIGHBORINGBUSINESSES, TOO.SOT: DENITIA BLOUNT,OWNER, OH MY JUICE"WE'VE ALL DISCOVEREDRESILIENCY, WE'VE ALLDISCOVERED ADAPTABILITY,AND IN BUSINESS, THOSETHINGS ARE IMPORTANT."STAND UP:BUT THIS STORY HAS AHAPPY ENDING!!

IN JUSTA FEW HOURS--CUSTOMERS WILL WALKTHROUGH THESEDOORS ONCE AGAIN--TO ENJOY THE SMALLBITES THEY HAVEN'TEATEN IN MONTHS.SOT: STEWART"THERE'S GONNA BE ALITTLE BIT OF ON THEFLY FIXING THINGS ASWE GO.

SO HOPINGEVERYONE IS EXCITEDFOR US TO BE OPENAND PATIENT WITH USAT THE SAME TIME."TRACK5HOPING FOR THE SAMEPATIENCE SHE'S HADOVER THE PAST YEAR.SOT: STEWARTTHE BIGGEST KEY FORME WAS TO BEPOSITIVE, TO REALLYFOCUS ON THE GOODTHINGS THAT WE COULDDO.

AND THE POSITIVECHANGES THAT WECOULD MAKE.""THE DOORS OPEN AT 8THIS MORNING.

ANDTHE BRUNCH MOST OFWACO KNOWS ABOUTWILL NOW BEFOLLOWED BY ADINNER, TOO.