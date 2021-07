Karanvir Bohra chases Abhay Deol's car, captures reaction | WATCH VIDEO

TV actor Karanvir Bohra posted a video on his Instagram account where he shared how much fun he had chasing Bollywood star Abhay Deol with his wife in the middle of traffic.

#KaranvirBohra #AbhayDeol #MumbaiRains #MumbaiTraffic #ViralVideo #Teejay