Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMGN, ASML

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of ASML Holding topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%.

Year to date, ASML Holding registers a 48.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 1.3%.

Amgen is showing a gain of 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 0.7%, and Apple, trading up 1.9% on the day.

Market News Video