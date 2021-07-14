Bollywood Buzz | Kangana Ranaut to host reality show | Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her OTT debut with an Indian adaptation of the popular television series "Temptation Island".

Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi have been blessed with a baby boy.

The couple have named their new born Avyaan Azad Rekhi.

Shanaya Kapoor shared a video clip of her belly dance practice session on Instagram, and BFFs Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are mighty impressed.Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor had an emotional reunion with her father as she returned to Mumbai almost after a year on Tuesday.

