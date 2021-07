CCSD to submit upcoming in-person learning plan

Getting kids back in the class amid a pandemic – that’s what the Clark County School District is looking at doing with the upcoming school year.

ZORA ADLIBGETTING KIDS BACK IN THECLASS IN THE AGE OF COVID.CCSD MUST SUBMIT ITSIN-PERSON LEARNING PLAN TO THENEVADA DEPARMENT OF EDUCATIONTODAY.AND WE HAVE A FEW DETAILSABOUT WHATS INSIDE.SCHOOL STAFF WILL BEREQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK INDOORSIF THEYRE NOT VACCINATED.THEYLL ALSO HAVE TO WEARIT ON SCHOOL BUSES.MASK ARE REQUIRED FORFOURTH AND FIFTH GRADERS BUTOPTIONAL FOR OTHER STUDENTS WHOHAVE BEEN VACCINATED.RIGHT NOW MORE THAN221-THOUSAND STUDENTS HAVESIGNED UP FOR IN PERSONLEARNING.