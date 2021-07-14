Masks will remain compulsory on public transport in London, Khan

Sadiq Khan has asked Transport for London (TfL) to enforce the use of mask wearing on buses and trains as a “condition of carriage”, even after legal restrictions have been lifted on July 19.The London mayor said he was “not prepared” to put tube, tram and other transport users in the capital “at risk” by removing the rules on face coverings after so-called “freedom day”.Under the terms of use, enforcement officers would be able to deny access or eject passengers found to be non-compliant while using the transport network.