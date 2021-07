Travels in the Heartland: Enjoy a Sioux Falls getaway

Dropping about 7,400 gallons of water per second over its tallest fall, the Big Sioux River anchors Sioux Falls’ top attraction at Falls Park.

While observation decks offer a close view as the water roars over the falls, you can also walk alongside the river over quartzite stone, cut by years of erosion, and stand inches from the water.