‘Loki’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

The news was announced during the mid-credit scene of the show’s season finale on July 14.

No other details were shared beyond that the show will be returning.

The season finale set the stage for Marvel’s upcoming ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’.

Though the studio has yet to confirm if Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will appear.

‘Loki’ is Marvel’s third scripted TV series, with their first, ‘WandaVision,’ receiving 23 Emmy nominations on July 13