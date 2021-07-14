US COVID-19 Cases Have Doubled Over the Past 3 Weeks

The seven-day daily average of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. was close to 23,600 on July 12.

The number is up from 11,300 just three weeks ago on June 23.

Cases have increased in every U.S. state except for Maine and South Dakota.

The rise in cases follows the July 4th holiday weekend, .

As well as significant resistance to getting vaccinated in specific parts of the country.

The five states with the most significant increase in COVID-19 cases — Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada and Utah — .

Also happen to be states with vaccination rates below the national average.

In Mississippi — which ranks last in the number of vaccinations — hospitalizations have risen 150 percent in three weeks.

Health experts say increased infections due to the more contagious Delta variant are a sign that masks and social distancing measures may still be necessary.

The descriptions from regions of the world where the delta variant has taken hold and become the predominant virus are pictures of ICUs full of 30-year-olds.

Dr. James Lawler, University of Nebraska Medical Center

That's what the critical care doctors describe and that's what's coming to the U.S, Dr. James Lawler, University of Nebraska Medical Center

I think people have no clue what's about to hit us, Dr. James Lawler, University of Nebraska Medical Center