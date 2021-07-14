ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Offers Apology to Angels' Ohtani

Smith previously said that Ohtani, a Japanese-born Major League Baseball sensation, could not be the face of the sport due to his need for an interpreter.

His comments came the same day that Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player to participate in MLB's Home Run Derby.

Criticism was swift, and Smith initially doubled down on his comments by clarifying that he was "talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport." .

This only drew more criticism on social media, and then Smith apologized.

As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this country, it should've elevated my sensitivities even more, Stephen A.

I screwed up.

In this day and age, with all the violence being perpetrated against the Asian Community, my comments, albeit unintentional, were clearly insensitive and regrettable, Stephen A.

I’m sincerely sorry for any angst I’ve caused with my comments, Stephen A.

Keith Olbermann, a former ESPN commentator, called for Smith to be suspended.

Olbermann said that Smith's comments came at a particularly dangerous time of heightened anti-Asian violence.

Ohtani, a two-way Angels superstar, played professional Japanese baseball for several years before signing with the Angels in 2017.

In 2018, he was named American League Rookie of the Year.

