Khloe Kardashian Says She Was 'Misled' Into 'KUWTK'

While joining her longtime best friends on a recent YouTube episode of "Side By Side With Malika And Khadijah", Khloe Kardashian explains that her mother Kris Jenner "sort of misled" her into initially taking part in their family's hit reality TV show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".