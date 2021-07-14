Mom claims teacher is 'ready to give up on' son by placing him in special education

A mom feels like her 7-year-old's teacher is "giving up on" her son because she's recommending special education.The post was shared to the subreddit r/Mommit."My son is in 2nd grade.

She says he struggles with his work ... She wants to place him in special education," the poster wrote.The post continued, "I refuse to put him in special ed ... I don't think that's necessary for him and I do think he's capable of doing better”.The mom concluded, " I'm trying to figure out options on how I can help him catch on to his work".Reddit users quickly weighed in, gently correcting the mom's perception of special education