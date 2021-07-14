Here's what we know about JoJo Siwa's upcoming musical, 'The J Team'

Everybody's favorite kid's entertainer JoJo Siwa is the star of the new musical The J Team.The movie is based on the former Dance Moms star's life and will feature original music.The movie is based on the former Dance Moms star's life and will feature original music.Siwa executive produced the film that was made in collaboration with Awesomeness and Nickelodeon.JoJo Siwa, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Laura Soltis, Julia Marley, Kerrynton Jones and Kiara T.

Romero will appear in the movie."This musical is centered around my life and also centered around being yourself and centered around staying true to who you are," Siwa said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.Siwa created 27 songs for the musical but picked the best six for the movie.

It will also feature revamped versions of two of her past singles.As executive producer, the dancer made sure the film was authentic to her experience, she told Entertainment Weekly.While the film is a Nickelodeon and Awesomeness production, it is set to stream on Paramount+ on September 3.A 20-second teaser debuted in july