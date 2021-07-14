TikTok trend calls out double standards that fat people face

TikTok trend calls out double standards that fat people face.TikTok trend calls out double standards that fat people face.The results are both angering and eye-opening.The trend started with a post by user @terryxtsunami, who asked her followers:.“What’s something that’s acceptable when you’re skinny, but is not really acceptable when you’re thicker?”.“What’s something that’s acceptable when you’re skinny, but is not really acceptable when you’re thicker?”.“For me, it’s wearing tight clothes, wearing crop tops, dancing, twerking [and] eating,” she continued.“For me, it’s wearing tight clothes, wearing crop tops, dancing, twerking [and] eating,” she continued.Very normal behaviors that she has gotten backlash for, even though her thin peers typically have no trouble getting away with those actions.Hundreds of TikTokers have since stitched @terryxtsunami’s original video to share the double standards they themselves have experienced.TikToker Devon Elizabeth shared a whole list of judgments she finds herself subjected to that thin people are frequently not.such as criticism for loving to bake or cook, drinking soda, sharing bathing suit photos on Instagram, being tired and even just breathing.such as criticism for loving to bake or cook, drinking soda, sharing bathing suit photos on Instagram, being tired and even just breathing.TikToker @antisocializin lamented that fat people are subjected to increased scrutiny over their social media posts.TikToker @antisocializin lamented that fat people are subjected to increased scrutiny over their social media posts.Here’s the thing — it’s truly impossible to judge someone’s health just by looking at them.So instead of making quick judgments based on someone’s appearance, maybe just mind your own business instead!