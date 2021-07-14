Daytime Naps Once or Twice a Week Can Be Good for Your Heart, Study Finds

According to the study, just one or two naps per week can reduce the chances of a heart attack.

The five-year analysis can be found in the medical journal 'Heart.'.

Nearly 3,500 subjects were tracked by a team from Switzerland's University Hospital of Lausanne.

All of those involved in the study ranged from 35 to 75 years old.

To get results, researchers observed the relation between cardiovascular disease development and napping regularity.

They found that those who napped up to an hour were nearly 50 percent less likely to develop health issues.

Researchers add that a nap could be as short as five minutes.

They also said that the number of naps taken per week was irrelevant in terms of a connection to heart health