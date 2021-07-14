KY rescue workers coming home from Surfside

Six Kentuckians joined Ohio Task Force 1 to help search for victims in the Surfside condo collapse.
After two weeks the task force is set to return home Thursday evening.
Six Kentuckians joined Ohio Task Force 1 to help search for victims in the Surfside condo collapse.
After two weeks the task force is set to return home Thursday evening.
Watch VideoThe death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called..
Search and rescue crews on Thursday freed a construction worker who had been trapped for more than 90 minutes inside a..