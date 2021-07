Howie Mandel Apologizes After Being Called Out By Angry Mom On 'AGT'

It was an eventful episode of "America's Got Talent", as Howie Mandel was called out for being rude by an angry mom.

Plus, singer Ray Singleton gave a tear-jerking performance of Andy Grammer’s “I Am Yours” dedicated to his wife Roslyn, a U.S. Navy Veteran and brain cancer survivor.