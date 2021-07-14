EA Announces Candace Parker and Luka Dončić as 'NBA 2K22' Cover Stars

EA Announces, Candace Parker and Luka Dončić, as 'NBA 2K22' Cover Stars .

EA Announces, Candace Parker and Luka Dončić, as 'NBA 2K22' Cover Stars .

'Sports Illustrated' reports that Mavericks guard Luka Dončić was announced as the cover athlete for the standard edition of EA's 'NBA 2K22.'

.

Making the global cover of 'NBA 2K22' is special for me.

I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag.

, Luka Dončić, via 'Sports Illustrated'.

Making the global cover of 'NBA 2K22' is special for me.

I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag.

, Luka Dončić, via 'Sports Illustrated'.

Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe, Luka Dončić, via 'Sports Illustrated'.

Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe, Luka Dončić, via 'Sports Illustrated'.

Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe, Luka Dončić, via 'Sports Illustrated'.

The special WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition of the game will feature Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker.

.

Parker will be the first female athlete featured on the game's cover in the history of the franchise.

Parker will be the first female athlete featured on the game's cover in the history of the franchise.

The cover of 'NBA 2K' is such a pivotal platform to inspire young ballers, and I wanted future WNBA stars to know that they can be cover athletes too, Candace Parker, via 'Sports Illustrated'.

The cover of 'NBA 2K' is such a pivotal platform to inspire young ballers, and I wanted future WNBA stars to know that they can be cover athletes too, Candace Parker, via 'Sports Illustrated'.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant will be showcased as the cover athletes of the game's NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant will be showcased as the cover athletes of the game's NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant will be showcased as the cover athletes of the game's NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.

All editions of the game are set to be released on September 10