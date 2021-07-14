Monthly child tax credit payments begin July 15th

39 million American families will get money every month for the rest of the year.
How much depends on your income, how many children you have, and how old they are.
39 million American families will get money every month for the rest of the year.
How much depends on your income, how many children you have, and how old they are.
Child tax credits which provide monthly payments to many Michigan families are expected to roll out this week.
On July 15, the first of six advance monthly installments of the increased federal child tax credit will be sent to 39 million..