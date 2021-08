Body of promising Greenville basketball player found 3 months after lake boating accident

The body of a Greenville man missing in a Georgia lake since April was found Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Rresources.

RECEIVED ONE DOSE OF THEVACCINE.GEORGE’S - GEORGIA SAID THEYFOUND THE BODY OF A MAN WHO WENTMISSING IN A BOATING ACCIDENT.HE DIED LONIKELY NEAR.THEY WORK WITH SHERIFF’S DEPUTYAND THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERSAND SEARCH AND RECOVERY ON THIS.ON APRIL8, 1 THREE PEOPLE EITHERJUMPED OR FELL FROM A PONTOONTHERE.