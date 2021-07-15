‘I got the best news I’ve had in a long time’: ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic to be resentenced in murder-for-hire conviction

Could Joe Exotic be spending less time behind bars?
One expert says a new decision from a U.S. Court of Appeals could lead to a shorter sentence for the Tiger King.
Could Joe Exotic be spending less time behind bars?
One expert says a new decision from a U.S. Court of Appeals could lead to a shorter sentence for the Tiger King.
Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame will receive a new prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot, although his original..
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic” from Netflix’s “Tiger King,” has won an appeal of his prison sentence...