'You f**king did this': Cheney rips Jim Jordan after Capitol riot

A new book details a phone call between Rep.

Liz Cheney (R-WI) and Gen.

Mark Milley the day after the Capitol insurrection, in which Cheney told Milley what she experienced on the House floor on January 6, including a run-in with Rep.

Jim Jordan (R-OH), a staunch Trump ally in the House who feverishly tried to overturn the election.