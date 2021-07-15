Warren Gatland insists Lions are ‘bullish’ despite defeat to South Africa A

Warren Gatland insisted his British and Irish Lions players left Cape Town Stadium with renewed conviction of their ability to win the Test series despite a 17-13 defeat by South Africa A.A powerful shadow Springboks squad containing 11 World Cup winners and packed with 522 caps started ominously as they ran into a 17-3 half-time lead, but the Lions fought back through a Wyn Jones try and the boot of Owen Farrell.