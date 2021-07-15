SURGE Movie

SURGE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set over 24 hours in London, SURGE is a stripped back thriller about a man who goes on a bold and reckless journey of self-liberation.

Starring Ben Whishaw.

Premièred at Sundance FF 2020 Sundance Winner - Ben Whishaw - World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting Nominee for Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema--Dramatic for Aneil Karia Official Selection at Berlinale 2020 part of Panorama - International Premiere Coming to theaters and on Cable VOD September 24 Available Everywhere October 25