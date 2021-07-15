Britney Spears says she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse
Britney Spears has told a court in Los Angeles she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse.The pop superstar addressed the court for the second time in less than a month and delivered more bombshell testimony as a new lawyer was appointed to represent her.Spears demanded her father be removed from the conservatorship and be charged with "conservatorship abuse".