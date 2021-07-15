Into the Dreams...and Horror Experiences Movie

Into the Dreams...and Horror Experiences Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Dream is a spiritual experience all of us have.

What can your dreams tell about you?

Based on the actual readings of mysterious dreams and psychic phenomena by a real professional spiritual master, this movie unveils the hidden messages behind nightmares, sleep paralysis and horror experiences.

The spiritual experiences in this film are so real, yet beyond your imagination.

=========================== Original Concept by Ryuho Okawa Directed by Taka Octz Produced by ARI Production Co., Ltd.