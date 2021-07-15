FBI failed to properly investigate Nassar -watchdog

The FBI dragged its feet in probing sexual abuse allegations against disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog said on Wednesday, and it accused two FBI officials of lying to cover up "numerous and fundamental errors" that allowed the abuse to continue for months.

The scathing 119-page report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the FBI's field office in Indianapolis "failed to respond to the Nassar allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required." The probe began in 2015 and the numerous missteps cited in the report included waiting five weeks to conduct a phone interview with one of the victim athletes and failing to interview other victims altogether.

Nassar, who had been the main doctor for Olympic gymnasts, was sentenced to up to 175 years and up to 125 years, respectively, in two separate Michigan courts for molesting female gymnasts under his care including Olympic gold medalists.