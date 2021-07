SC issues notice to Centre on pleas against sedition law; CJI asks if it's necessary | Oneindia News

Today, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law.

The Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana questioned that the "law which was used by the British to silence Mahatma Gandhi was still needed after 75 years of Independence.” #SC #CJI #SeditionLaw