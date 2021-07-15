Real-life Tom and Jerry situation as cat and rat battle for supremacy in US

Classic cartoon Tom and Jerry came to life as this cat owner captures her pet play fighting with a rat.Brain Beck, from Diamond Bar, California, filmed his cat Meowzers at their home as it found the rodent outside by their pool.The kitty didn't stop at that and brought the rat inside the house. Meowzers then begins playing and toying with the rat - which appears to put up a fight.Despite the best efforts of Brian to rescue the unsuspected rodent, Meowzers chases it the second Brian puts it back into the garden.Brain, 43 said: "These videos show the real life scenarios of a determined hunter cat encountering the various vermin on our residential property."My reaction was equal parts surprise, excitement and disgust.

I wanted to share with others."All of the rats in the video are eventually separated from the cat somehow and allowed to run to safety."The interesting thing is the mixed response between sympathisers for the rat vs.

Fans of the cat killing the rat. "It created a lot of heated controversy leading to over 60,000 comments on the part 2 video.""It seems to be the same formula of the classic Tom & Jerry TV series that gets and holds people's attention. "The unpredictable actions and reactions of the animals linked in the food chain."