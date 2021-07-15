Devious kitty plays cat burglar by climbing into his home through front window

Watch as this devious kitty plays the part of cat burglar, climbing into his home through the front window.In the video, Peachy, a seven-year-old rescue cat, can be seen trying to poke his head through the window, eventually pulling himself in using his front paws. "He normally jumps in just fine," Kate Ann, 37, of Eastbourne, England began. "We heard a scraping noise and noticed he was struggling."At the time, Kate wasn't sure whether to help her pet or watch with the video rolling. "I wanted to help him, but I thought he'd make it in."The window is right outside our front door and has a little table underneath, so there was no way he'd get hurt."He made it in eventually."According to Kate, Peachy is known around the house for getting into all kinds of trouble. "He's a bit stupid sometimes. "He was a lost cat that I found. "He was missing for six months and his owners gave him to me because he wasn't getting along with their new pets."He loves being chased around the house. "He also pounces at anyone who walks past." Despite his mischievous nature, Peachy has also garnered a reputation as a mediator.In one video, he can be seen breaking up a fight between Kate's other cats Kisa and Tangy."He's very protective. "If my other cats are play fighting with me he'll just run in. "He doesn't like it when the other cats fight either."

Watch as this devious kitty plays the part of cat burglar, climbing into his home through the front window.In the video, Peachy, a seven-year-old rescue cat, can be seen trying to poke his head through the window, eventually pulling himself in using his front paws.

"He normally jumps in just fine," Kate Ann, 37, of Eastbourne, England began.

"We heard a scraping noise and noticed he was struggling."At the time, Kate wasn't sure whether to help her pet or watch with the video rolling.

"I wanted to help him, but I thought he'd make it in."The window is right outside our front door and has a little table underneath, so there was no way he'd get hurt."He made it in eventually."According to Kate, Peachy is known around the house for getting into all kinds of trouble.

"He's a bit stupid sometimes.

"He was a lost cat that I found.

"He was missing for six months and his owners gave him to me because he wasn't getting along with their new pets."He loves being chased around the house.

"He also pounces at anyone who walks past." Despite his mischievous nature, Peachy has also garnered a reputation as a mediator.In one video, he can be seen breaking up a fight between Kate's other cats Kisa and Tangy."He's very protective.

"If my other cats are play fighting with me he'll just run in.

"He doesn't like it when the other cats fight either."